Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police to give update on deadly crash into wedding party in West Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 2:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Two dead, and ten in hospital after car crashes into wedding' Two dead, and ten in hospital after car crashes into wedding
In West Vancouver, two people are dead and nearly a dozen more in hospital, after a car somehow slammed into a wedding party. Travis Prasad reports.

Police are set to update the public on a tragic car crash that killed two women and injured seven other people at a wedding party in West Vancouver.

Global BC will carry a news conference live at 12 p.m. PT on BC1, here on our website, and on our Facebook page.

According to police, the driver — a woman in her 60s — left her home in the 400-block of Keith Road on Sunday using a shared driveway, and hit a group of people attending the party next door.

Two women in their 60s were pronounced dead at the scene. Seven other people, including the driver, were taken to hospital. Two of them had life-altering injuries.

Read more: Two dead, ten hospitalized after vehicle crashes into West Vancouver wedding party: Police

Story continues below advertisement

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

“This is a tragic, tragic incident for everyone involved,” said Const. Nicole Braithwaite in a Monday news release.

“If you were directly affected by this or know someone who was, our Victims Services team is available to provide you with resources that you might need.”

The West Vancouver Police Department’s Victims Services team can be reached at 604-925-7468.

Police had initially reported 10 people had been injured.

– More to come

Click to play video: 'Two people dead and 10 others injured after wedding tragedy in West Vancouver' Two people dead and 10 others injured after wedding tragedy in West Vancouver
Two people dead and 10 others injured after wedding tragedy in West Vancouver
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
west vancouver tagwest vancouver police tagwest vancouver wedding crash tagWest Vancouver Wedding tagdeadly wedding crash tagWest Vancouver wedding party crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers