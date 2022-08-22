Police to give update on deadly crash into wedding party in West Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Police are set to update the public on a tragic car crash that killed two women and injured seven other people at a wedding party in West Vancouver.

According to police, the driver — a woman in her 60s — left her home in the 400-block of Keith Road on Sunday using a shared driveway, and hit a group of people attending the party next door.

Two women in their 60s were pronounced dead at the scene. Seven other people, including the driver, were taken to hospital. Two of them had life-altering injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

“This is a tragic, tragic incident for everyone involved,” said Const. Nicole Braithwaite in a Monday news release.

“If you were directly affected by this or know someone who was, our Victims Services team is available to provide you with resources that you might need.”

The West Vancouver Police Department’s Victims Services team can be reached at 604-925-7468.

Police had initially reported 10 people had been injured.

