Traffic

Three dead, nine hospitalized after vehicle crashes into West Vancouver wedding party: Police

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted August 20, 2022 10:48 pm
File photo. West Vancouver police say at least three people are dead after a car crashed into a wedding party.
File photo. West Vancouver police say at least three people are dead after a car crashed into a wedding party. West Vancouver Police

Three people are dead after a car crashed into a wedding party at a home in West Vancouver Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the call near the 400 block of Keith Road, east of Park Royal.

Police tell Global News a person was pulling out of a shared driveway, accelerated forward, and hit multiple people at the wedding.

BC Emergency Health Services said 12 units, including 11 ground and one air ambulance, were dispatched to the scene just before 6:30 p.m.

Nine patients were hospitalized, two in critical condition and two in serious condition.

The remaining five were transported in stable condition, BCEHS added.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Story continues below advertisement

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

