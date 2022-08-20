Three dead, nine hospitalized after vehicle crashes into West Vancouver wedding party: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead after a car crashed into a wedding party at a home in West Vancouver Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the call near the 400 block of Keith Road, east of Park Royal.

Police tell Global News a person was pulling out of a shared driveway, accelerated forward, and hit multiple people at the wedding.

BC Emergency Health Services said 12 units, including 11 ground and one air ambulance, were dispatched to the scene just before 6:30 p.m.

Nine patients were hospitalized, two in critical condition and two in serious condition.

The remaining five were transported in stable condition, BCEHS added.

#LMDICARS has deployed to the 400 block of Keith Road, West Vancouver, for a serious vehicle incident. The road is currently closed in both directions and will be for several hours. Please plan accordingly. @LMDRCMP @WestVanPolice @AM730Traffic @WestVanDistrict #WestVan — CPL. Dave NOON (@CplNoon) August 21, 2022

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.