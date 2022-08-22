Police issue Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in connection with fatal Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on July 17 at 3:33 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting at 647 King Street West.

In a previous news release, police said officers found two people who had been shot inside a nightclub.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital. Officers identified the victim as Pardeep Brar from Brampton.

Police said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Abdirahman Jimale from Toronto.

Jimale is wanted for first degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

“He is considered armed, violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach,” police said in a news release. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.