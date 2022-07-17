2 shot inside nightclub in Toronto’s Entertainment District: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were injured in a shooting in a nightclub in Toronto’s Entertainment District early Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports of people shot inside a downtown nightclub.

Paramedics told Global News they were called to the area of King and Bathurst street around 3:30 a.m.

First responders took two adults to hospital.

Paramedics said one man was transported to a local trauma with life-threatening injuries. A woman was also taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

King Street was closed Sunday morning at its intersection with Bathurst Street.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

SHOOTING:

King St W & Bathurst St

– call came in at 3:33 a.m.

– reports of people shot inside a night club

– police o/s

– officers located a man & a woman suffering from gunshot wounds

– both taken to hospital w/ life-threatening injuries

– ongoing investigation#GO1362949

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 17, 2022