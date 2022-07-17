2 shot inside nightclub in Toronto’s Entertainment District: police

Two people were injured in a shooting in a nightclub in Toronto’s Entertainment District early Sunday morning.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports of people shot inside a downtown nightclub.
Paramedics told Global News they were called to the area of King and Bathurst street around 3:30 a.m.
First responders took two adults to hospital.
Paramedics said one man was transported to a local trauma with life-threatening injuries. A woman was also taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
King Street was closed Sunday morning at its intersection with Bathurst Street.
Police said the investigation was ongoing.
