Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 shot inside nightclub in Toronto’s Entertainment District: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 10:30 am
A police cruiser blocks King Street at its intersection with Bathurst Street. View image in full screen
A police cruiser blocks King Street at its intersection with Bathurst Street. Global News/Marc Cormier

Two people were injured in a shooting in a nightclub in Toronto’s Entertainment District early Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports of people shot inside a downtown nightclub.

Paramedics told Global News they were called to the area of King and Bathurst street around 3:30 a.m.

First responders took two adults to hospital.

Read more: Man dead after shooting near Toronto’s Union Station prompted lockdown

Paramedics said one man was transported to a local trauma with life-threatening injuries. A woman was also taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

King Street was closed Sunday morning at its intersection with Bathurst Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto Paramedics tagTPS tagKing Street tagBathurst Street tagEntertainment District tagking bathurst tagking bathurst closed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers