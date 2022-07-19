Male victim of Toronto nightclub shooting does not appear to be intended target: police

Police say the man killed in a downtown Toronto nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning was likely not the intended target of the shooting.
Toronto police Insp. Hank Idsinga told Global News 26-year-old Pardeep Brar, who lived in Brampton, does not appear to be the intended target.
Police cautioned it is still early in their investigation.
Officers were called to EFS Club near the King and Bathurst streets intersection around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of shooting.
Brar and a 24-year-old woman were taken to hospital by paramedics following the incident, police said.
The woman had non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from hospital.
Police confirmed on Monday evening that Brar was pronounced dead at hospital.
Jagdip Brar — who described himself as the victim’s cousin’s son — told Global News Pardeep left the family home in Brampton, the city he was born and raised in, around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
He said he was “an innocent, happy boy who doesn’t drink.” Jagdip believed Pardeep was a bystander.
The police investigation continues, including interviewing witnesses who were inside EFS social club, reviewing surveillance video and trying to understand whether there was enough security inside the club and how a gun was able to get inside.
Toronto police have not released any suspect information.
