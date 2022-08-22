Dogs rescued from house fire in Port Hope, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Port Hope, Ont., Monday morning.

Around 11 a.m., emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Margaret Street. According to Port Hope Police Service Insp. Katie Andrews, officers arrived before the fire department as they were in the area when they heard the sound of a loud bang.

Police say no one was home at the time, however, a constable located two dogs in the home and removed them before firefighters arrived. The canines were returned to their owners uninjured, Andrews said.

View image in full screen Two dogs rescued from the house fire. Video screenshot/Austin Brettell/Special to Global News Peterborough

Fire crews were met with thick smoke but quickly got the blaze under control.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials on scene believe the fire was the result of a lightning strike to a gas line. Ignited gas shot flames at the home’s siding, spreading to the interior.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.