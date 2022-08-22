Menu

Fire

Dogs rescued from house fire in Port Hope, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 1:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Dogs rescued from house fire in Port Hope, Ont.' Dogs rescued from house fire in Port Hope, Ont.
No injuries were reported following a house fire on Margaret St. in Port Hope, Ont., on Monday morning.

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Port Hope, Ont., Monday morning.

Around 11 a.m., emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Margaret Street. According to Port Hope Police Service Insp. Katie Andrews, officers arrived before the fire department as they were in the area when they heard the sound of a loud bang.

Read more: No injuries following house fire on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

Police say no one was home at the time, however, a constable located two dogs in the home and removed them before firefighters arrived. The canines were returned to their owners uninjured, Andrews said.

Two dogs rescued from the house fire. View image in full screen
Two dogs rescued from the house fire. Video screenshot/Austin Brettell/Special to Global News Peterborough

Fire crews were met with thick smoke but quickly got the blaze under control.

Officials on scene believe the fire was the result of a lightning strike to a gas line. Ignited gas shot flames at the home’s siding, spreading to the interior.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

Click to play video: 'Lightning strike unlucky for Regina couple' Lightning strike unlucky for Regina couple
