House fire prompts closure of section of Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

A section of Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough is closed following a house fire early Thursday.
Peterborough County OPP say firefighters are battling a “fully engulfed” house fire on the highway, which is closed between Keene Road and Drummond Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.
OPP say the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Firefighters on scene say they responded to the fire around 4 a.m. The home was vacant, however, hydro and gas hookups were still running, they said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More to come.
