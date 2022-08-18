Menu

Fire

House fire prompts closure of section of Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 9:08 am
Click to play video: 'House fire on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough' House fire on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough
A section of Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough is closed following a house fire early Thursday. Otonabee-South Monaghan Township firefighters are battling a blaze on the highway, prompting OPP to close the highway between Keene Road and Drummond Line. Peterborough County OPP say the house was unoccupied at the time.

A section of  Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough is closed following a house fire early Thursday.

Peterborough County OPP say firefighters are battling a “fully engulfed” house fire on the highway, which is closed between Keene Road and Drummond Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

OPP say the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Firefighters on scene say they responded to the fire around 4 a.m. The home was vacant, however, hydro and gas hookups were still running, they said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More to come.

