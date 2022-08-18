House fire prompts closure of section of Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough is closed following a house fire early Thursday.

Peterborough County OPP say firefighters are battling a “fully engulfed” house fire on the highway, which is closed between Keene Road and Drummond Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

#Hwy7 is closed between Keene Road and Drummond Line as @OSMTownship firefighters battle a fully engulfed house fire. #PtboOPP officers are investigating the cause of the fire at the unoccupied house. Contact the detachment at 705-742-0401 or @PtboCrime if you have any info. ^ja pic.twitter.com/uLdDsx05S4 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 18, 2022

OPP say the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Firefighters on scene say they responded to the fire around 4 a.m. The home was vacant, however, hydro and gas hookups were still running, they said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More to come.