Lightning August 10 2021 8:32pm 01:21 Lightning strikes truck on Trans-Canada Highway A truck driving down the Trans-Canada Highway was struck by a bolt of lightning during Monday’s storm. And a couple in the truck feels lucky to be alive. Joe Scarpelli reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8102698/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8102698/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?