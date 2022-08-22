Gary Busey faces sex offence charges after horror convention appearance

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offences following his appearance at a New Jersey fan convention.

Busey, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, Cherry Hill police said Saturday.

The charges stem from offences at the annual Monster-Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel on Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb, police said.

Monster-Mania Convention said in a Facebook post that after attendees complained, an unspecified “celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Monster-Mania also encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report,” the company said, adding that behaviour that compromised the safety and well-being of attendees would not be tolerated.

“Monster-Mania will continue to assist the authorities in any and every way possible,” it said.

Read more: Ashton Kutcher shares details of secret battle with rare autoimmune disease

“It was about contact. It was about touching,” Lieutenant Robert Scheunemann told The Philadelphia Inquirer of the multiple complaints police had received about Busey’s conduct.

Busey, who lives in Malibu, Calif., was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.

Police did not immediately respond to a message seeking details. It also wasn’t clear whether Busey has a lawyer to comment on the charges, and a representative didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday.

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, though he came to attention and was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story.

Advertisement