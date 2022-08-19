Edmonton police seize $3.3M of cannabis from allegedly unlicensed online retailer

Charges are pending against several different people after Edmonton police officers raided a warehouse and several homes last month, seizing over $3.3 million worth of cannabis products they allege were part of an unlicensed retail operation.

“The funds derived from the illegal production and sale of cannabis results in the proceeds generated being injected into the legitimate economy,” Const. Dan Melnyk with the Edmonton Police Service’s drug and gang enforcement section said in a news release issued Friday. “This can unfortunately undermine the integrity of the financial system.

“Also, the illegal production and sale of cannabis causes the regulated cannabis production sites and licensed cannabis retailers to incur a significant loss of revenue. Overall, these activities jeopardize the legitimate industry’s existence.”

Charges are pending against several different people after Edmonton police officers raided a warehouse and several homes last month, seizing over $3.3 million worth of cannabis products they allege were part of an unlicensed retail operation.

The EPS said it began to investigate the activities of an online cannabis retailer in the Edmonton area in March. Investigators allege it was not properly licensed to grow and sell cannabis and they believe “cannabis production licenses for personal medical needs were being misused to facilitate production.”

On July 19, police officers executed search warrants at a warehouse in Onoway, Alta., and at several homes in Edmonton. They seized 2,589 cannabis plants, 134 kilograms of dried cannabis flower, 947 grams of psilocybin, 636 grams of cannabis concentrate products, cannabis cultivation equipment — including specialized lighting equipment, three vehicles and $15,500 in cash.

Police said Friday their investigation into the retailer remains ongoing.

