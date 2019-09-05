8 Edmonton businesses fined for selling cannabis products illegally

A number of Edmonton retail stores were fined for selling cannabis products from non-licensed producers — meaning they’re not currently legal to sell.

Edmonton police said they received information at the beginning of 2019 that led to an investigation into several businesses.

On Aug. 21, police seized approximately $1,500 in vape pens containing cannabis from three separate businesses.

Eight stores in total were fined $48,000 for business licence and zoning bylaw offences by City of Edmonton municipal enforcement officers.

“A legal market is a safer market, and the EPS will continue to crack down on the illegal market,” EPS Const. Dexx Williams said.

“With edibles coming soon, we want to remind all workers in the cannabis industry that if you’re selling any cannabis products without a licence, including those that contain CBD, businesses can be fined up to $50,000, and individual workers can face a fine of up to $10,000.”

There are currently 44 licensed retail cannabis stores in Edmonton.

Edmonton police said they have also noticed a rise in “illicit cannabis being sold online.”

To purchase cannabis products legally online, Albertans must use the AGLC website.

