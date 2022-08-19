Menu

Fire

Grass fire destroys storage building at Ontario Speed Skating Oval in Lakefield

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 4:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Grass fire spreads to Ontario Speed Skating Oval in Lakefield' Grass fire spreads to Ontario Speed Skating Oval in Lakefield
WATCH: A grass fire destroyed a building at the Ontario Speed Skating Oval in Lakefield on Friday. Fire crews responded around 2:15 p.m. to the fire and discovered it had spread to a storage building on the property.

Fire destroyed a storage building at the Ontario Speed Skating Oval in Lakefield, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., Selwyn Township firefighters were called to the scene on Lakefield Road where they found a grass fire which had spread to a storage building on the property.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to another adjacent building which they say houses an ice-resurfacer for the oval.

Read more: No injuries following house fire on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

Peterborough County OPP were also called to the scene.The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News Peterborough has reached out to the township’s fire prevention officer for more details.

Opened in 2009, the site is souther Ontario’s only natural ice 400-metre speed skating facility for recreational skaters and speed skaters.

More to come.

