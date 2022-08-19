Grass fire destroys storage building at Ontario Speed Skating Oval in Lakefield

Fire destroyed a storage building at the Ontario Speed Skating Oval in Lakefield, Ont., on Friday afternoon.
Around 2:15 p.m., Selwyn Township firefighters were called to the scene on Lakefield Road where they found a grass fire which had spread to a storage building on the property.
Firefighters managed to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to another adjacent building which they say houses an ice-resurfacer for the oval.
Peterborough County OPP were also called to the scene.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Global News Peterborough has reached out to the township’s fire prevention officer for more details.
Opened in 2009, the site is souther Ontario’s only natural ice 400-metre speed skating facility for recreational skaters and speed skaters.
