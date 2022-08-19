Grass fire destroys storage building at Ontario Speed Skating Oval in Lakefield

Send this page to someone via email

Fire destroyed a storage building at the Ontario Speed Skating Oval in Lakefield, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., Selwyn Township firefighters were called to the scene on Lakefield Road where they found a grass fire which had spread to a storage building on the property.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to another adjacent building which they say houses an ice-resurfacer for the oval.

Peterborough County OPP were also called to the scene.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

.@SelwynTownship firefighters and #PtboOPP remain on scene of a structure fire (storage shed) at the Speed Skating Oval in Lakefield that reportedly started as a grass fire and spread. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/vrgHmTRkek — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 19, 2022

Global News Peterborough has reached out to the township’s fire prevention officer for more details.

Opened in 2009, the site is souther Ontario’s only natural ice 400-metre speed skating facility for recreational skaters and speed skaters.

More to come.