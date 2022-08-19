Peterborough police make gunpoint arrest following firearm incident at residence

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police made a gunpoint arrest following an incident involving a firearm at a residence on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man pointing a loaded gun at people in a residence in the area of Foxmeadow Road and Easthill Drive.

Officers secured the area.

Around 6:45 p.m. police say the suspect agreed to turn himself in to police and officers initiated a gunpoint arrest and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Several other people, including a small child, in the home were not injured.

A 36-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police around 2 a.m. Friday then executed a search warrant on the residence and located and seized a loaded firearm and some ammunition.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Friday, police said.