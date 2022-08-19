Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police make gunpoint arrest following firearm incident at residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 11:25 am
Peterborough police made a gunpoint arrest following a firearm incident on Aug. 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made a gunpoint arrest following a firearm incident on Aug. 18, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police made a gunpoint arrest following an incident involving a firearm at a residence on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man pointing a loaded gun at people in a residence in the area of Foxmeadow Road and Easthill Drive.

Read more: Man displays gun in vehicle during parking lot dispute in Peterborough, police say

Officers secured the area.

Around 6:45 p.m. police say the suspect agreed to turn himself in to police and officers initiated a gunpoint arrest and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Several other people, including a small child, in the home were not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

A 36-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police around 2 a.m. Friday then executed a search warrant on the residence and located and seized a loaded firearm and some ammunition.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Friday, police said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagFirearm tagloaded gun taggunpoint arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers