Comments

Crime

Man displays gun in vehicle during parking lot dispute in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 3:54 pm
Peterborough police say a man displayed a firearm during a dispute in the parking lot of a grocery store on Aug. 13. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a man displayed a firearm during a dispute in the parking lot of a grocery store on Aug. 13. Google Streetview

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating an incident involving a firearm following a dispute at a grocery store parking lot on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1 p.m., a man reportedly got into an argument with another who parked in an “expectant mothers/families with children” parking spot in the parking lot in the area of Lansdowne and High streets.

Read more: 2 Romana Didulo followers charged after attempting to ‘arrest’ Peterborough police

During the dispute, the suspect allegedly showed the victim a gun in the glove box of his vehicle before driving away in a minivan.

On social media, Bowmanville, Ont., resident Hunter Jones posted a video frame of the confrontation. Jones said his girlfriend is nine months pregnant and captured the incident on video. He said the suspect drove away in a minivan with licence plate BVMY794.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of Real Canadian Superstore, Jones said.

“He felt the need to show me a weapon, step out of the vehicle and proceed to yell,” Jones said. “I stood in one spot and told him to get back in the vehicle.”

Jones noted he filed a report with Peterborough police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service’s crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

