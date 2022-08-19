Edmonton to open 2 collision reporting centres for drivers involved in minor crashes

Send this page to someone via email

Two collision reporting centres will open in Edmonton this fall in hopes of providing a more streamlined reporting process for those who get into minor crashes.

The Edmonton Police Service is partnering with Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI) to open the centres. ASSI is a management company that bridges police and insurance providers by providing post-collision assistance to drivers.

One centre will be located in north Edmonton and the other will be on the city’s south side. They’re meant to act as one-stop-shops for people who get into collisions.

Once the centres open, people who get into a minor collision will report to one of the locations to have ASSI staff help them complete a police report, which includes taking pictures of vehicle damage and contacting family members and insurance providers.

This means drivers will no longer need to report to an EPS division front counter or wait for police at the collision site. Front counters will no longer take these types of collision reports, police said.

The EPS said this streamlined approach will free up officers to respond to higher priority calls, while clearing roadways faster.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to improve service delivery and introduce innovative business practices that help us use our resources more efficiently,” police chief Dale McFee said.

“It can take several hours from the time a collision occurs to the conclusion of an investigation, which ties up officers and leaves motorists waiting. The centres won’t just improve how we’re using our resources, they’ll also create a safer environment for Edmonton’s motorists by moving the reporting process off the roadway and into a dedicated space.”

People who are in major collisions with injuries, a fatality or criminal activity will still be required to call 911. Police will also continue to respond to collisions involving suspended drivers, dangerous goods and extensive damage to private or government property.

The EPS said a public education campaign will be launched to ensure drivers know about this new reporting process, where the centres will be located and the hours of operation.