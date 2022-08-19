Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Committee to question Canada’s transport minister on ongoing airport delays

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 7:56 am
Click to play video: 'Fewer flight delays, shorter wait times for baggage at Pearson, GTAA says' Fewer flight delays, shorter wait times for baggage at Pearson, GTAA says
WATCH: Fewer flight delays, shorter wait times for baggage at Pearson, GTAA says – Aug 5, 2022

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will testify Friday before the House of Commons transport committee on airport and airline delays that have wreaked havoc on travellers over the past several months.

Airlines and airports have been grappling with a surge in customers this summer, compounded by staffing shortages affecting both carriers and federal agencies.

Read more: House of Commons transport committee to investigate Pearson’s airport delays

It caused widespread flight cancellations, baggage delays and lengthy lineups, particularly at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

The transport committee voted unanimously last week to hold a hearing on the delays and invite Alghabra to testify.

Click to play video: 'Charest takes aim at Canadian airport chaos with ‘luggage’ quip' Charest takes aim at Canadian airport chaos with ‘luggage’ quip
Charest takes aim at Canadian airport chaos with ‘luggage’ quip – Aug 3, 2022

Alghabra, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, will appear via video conference.

Story continues below advertisement

Transport Canada says in a recent statement that it has been working with industry partners to improve conditions at airports and cited fewer cancellations and delays in the first week of August compared with a month ago.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Airport Delays tagOmar Alghabra tagtravel delays tagairport wait times tagTravel News tagairport news tagairport delay updates tagairport delays news tagairport delays update tagairport today tagcanadian travel delays tagtravel updates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers