Traffic

Section of Hwy 520 closed after woman in wheelchair struck by car

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 7:17 am
 The woman in her twenties was struck by a car traveling westbound at high speeds near Marshall Avenue. Global News

A woman in a wheelchair is in hospital after being struck Friday morning by a vehicle in Dorval along Highway 520.

According to the Sureté du Québec, the incident happened at around 4:15 a.m.

The woman in her 20s was struck by a car travelling westbound at high speeds near 55th Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital and officials say they fear for her life.

Following the accident, the driver was reportedly treated for shock.

Accident reconstructionists from the Sureté du Québec say the cause of the accident remains unknown.

Investigators will be attempting to uncover the reason why the disabled woman was on the highway at the time.

Officials say a section of the road will be closed for the remainder of the morning.

Detours are in place along the service road.

 

Traffic

