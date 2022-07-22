Menu

Canada

1 dead, 3 injured after explosion at chemical research lab in Montreal region

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 7:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Montreal: July 22' Global News at 5:30 Montreal: July 22
The July 22, 2022 edition of Global News at 5:30 on Global Montreal.

A man in his 40s is dead and two other people were sent to hospital following a chemical lab explosion in Montreal’s Dorval suburb on Friday morning.

Authorities say they were called around 11:30 a.m. to Polymer Source research center on Avro Avenue.

The business markets itself as a chemical laboratory that supplies research grade polymers and biopolymers to scientists.

Officials say the death of the victim was pronounced at the scene by emergency services before they could get him to hospital.

Two other people were also sent to hospital to treat wounds from the blast, but authorities did not specify the severity of their injuries.

A third person was on site but refused to be taken to hospital.

Firefighters responded to the explosion and several Commission for Standards, Equity, Health and Safety at Work inspectors were on the scene to investigate the workplace incident.

Click to play video: 'Chemical plant explosion causes large fire in Spain' Chemical plant explosion causes large fire in Spain
