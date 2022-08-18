Regina man facing long list of charges involving nine incidents

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service said 20-year-old Ralph Keshane is facing numerous charges after being stopped in a stolen vehicle on Monday morning on Hawthorne Crescent.

Officers got a call about a possible sick or injured person, and found a man passed out in a vehicle.

The vehicle was reported stolen, and the man had credit cards and bank cards that belonged to other people.

The vehicle was also involved in a gas theft, as well as an incident of evading police on Sunday.

Through an investigation, police said the man was on community supervision orders with conditions, that he was also in possession of another stolen vehicle that was involved in a hit and run incident on Aug. 12, and that he was linked to three more stolen vehicles between July 26 and Aug. 6.

Police said Keshane is charged with theft of motor vehicle; three separate counts possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; failure to comply with conditions of release order; two separate counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; evading a peace officer; theft under $5,000; hit & run/fail to stop or remain; theft over $5,000; possession of stolen property over $5,000 for the purpose of trafficking; and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

Keshane made an appearance in provincial court on Tuesday.