Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Clinton, Ont. resident, 75, accused of counselling to commit murder: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted August 18, 2022 6:09 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A 75-year-old resident from Clinton, Ont., is facing a charge of counselling to commit murder following an investigation that began on Monday, Huron OPP said Thursday.

Police said investigators learned on Monday that a person had solicited assistance in committing a murder, and entered into an investigation, which led to the charge.

Read more: London, Ont. police arrest man sought in April kidnapping of mother and child

The accused, who remains in custody and whose identity has not been released to protect the identity of the victim, faces a charge of counselling an indictable offence that is not committed, police said.

No other information has been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagHuron County tagontario police tagClinton taghuron county opp taghuron opp tagCentral Huron tagcounselling to commit murder tagcounselling indictable offence which is not committed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers