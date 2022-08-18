Clinton, Ont. resident, 75, accused of counselling to commit murder: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 75-year-old resident from Clinton, Ont., is facing a charge of counselling to commit murder following an investigation that began on Monday, Huron OPP said Thursday.

Police said investigators learned on Monday that a person had solicited assistance in committing a murder, and entered into an investigation, which led to the charge.

The accused, who remains in custody and whose identity has not been released to protect the identity of the victim, faces a charge of counselling an indictable offence that is not committed, police said.

No other information has been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

