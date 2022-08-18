Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police arrest man sought in April kidnapping of mother and child

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 10:25 am
James Carroll, 37, of London, Ont. View image in full screen
James Carroll, 37, of London, Ont. London Police Service/Handout

Police have arrested a London, Ont., man wanted since April after police say a mother and child were kidnapped in the southeast end of the city.

Following a months-long investigation, James Edward Carrol, 37, faces charges of kidnapping, mischief under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Read more: Middlesex OPP nab three after break-in reported on Bells Road in Middlesex Centre

Police allege the kidnapping took place on April 17 when a man jumped in a woman’s car and demanded that she drive to a location outside the city. She had her child with her in the car, police said. She dropped the man off outside the city as instructed, then called police.

Police didn’t catch the man immediately after the woman called police, but on July 26 London police said they were looking for Carrol.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man sought in kidnapping probe involving mother and child: London, Ont. police

Police said Carrol is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.

