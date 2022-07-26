Man sought in kidnapping probe involving mother and child: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old London, Ont., man in connection with an alleged kidnapping that occurred in April involving a mother and child, London police said on Tuesday.

The incident began around 7 p.m. on April 17 when a man returning to his vehicle near Bradley Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway found that one of the windows had been broken, police said.

A suspicious man was observed nearby by the motorist and an altercation broke out between the two of them, police said.

A woman who had been driving by with her child and had witnessed the scene stopped to ask if either of them needed assistance. It was at this point that police allege the male suspect got into the woman’s vehicle and demanded that she drive away.

She complied and drove the suspect to a location outside of the city, police said. The destination was not stated by police.

After the man exited the car, the victim called 9-1-1 and multiple officers attended, however the man was not located.

After a months-long investigation, police announced on Tuesday that they had identified a suspect on July 19 and had issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to police, James Edward Carrol, 37, of London is facing two counts of kidnapping, mischief under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say Carrol remains at large, and residents are asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately if he is seen.