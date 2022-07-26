Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man sought in kidnapping probe involving mother and child: London, Ont. police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted July 26, 2022 2:59 pm
James Carrol, 37, of London, Ont. View image in full screen
James Carrol, 37, of London, Ont. London Police Service/Handout

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old London, Ont., man in connection with an alleged kidnapping that occurred in April involving a mother and child, London police said on Tuesday.

The incident began around 7 p.m. on April 17 when a man returning to his vehicle near Bradley Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway found that one of the windows had been broken, police said.

A suspicious man was observed nearby by the motorist and an altercation broke out between the two of them, police said.

A woman who had been driving by with her child and had witnessed the scene stopped to ask if either of them needed assistance. It was at this point that police allege the male suspect got into the woman’s vehicle and demanded that she drive away.

Read more: Man charged with killing Muslim family in London, Ont. to be tried elsewhere

Story continues below advertisement

She complied and drove the suspect to a location outside of the city, police said. The destination was not stated by police.

Trending Stories

After the man exited the car, the victim called 9-1-1 and multiple officers attended, however the man was not located.

After a months-long investigation, police announced on Tuesday that they had identified a suspect on July 19 and had issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to police, James Edward Carrol, 37, of London is facing two counts of kidnapping, mischief under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say Carrol remains at large, and residents are asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately if he is seen.

Click to play video: 'Sentencing hearing begins for man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted Edmonton child' Sentencing hearing begins for man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted Edmonton child
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagLondon Police Service taglps tagKidnapping tagCarjacking tagLondon crime tagArrest Warrant tagLondon Ontario crime tagSuspect Sought tagBradley Avenue tagVeterans Memorial Parkway tagoutstanding suspect tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers