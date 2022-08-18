Middlesex OPP nab three after break-in reported on Bells Road in Middlesex Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are in custody after OPP investigated a break and enter Wednesday night in Middlesex Centre.

At 9:07 p.m., OPP officers, including the K9 unit, learned of a break and enter in progress at a residence on Bells Road.

Two people entered the home carrying a firearm and a bat, police said. The intruders were confronted by the homeowner who fled and called the police.

The two individuals who had entered the home fled on foot while a third fled the area in a vehicle, police said.

Police located the driver after performing a traffic stop. A short while later and not far from the residence, the OPP K9 unit located the other two who had fled on foot. All three were taken into custody.

At this time, police have not identified those arrested and no charges have been reported.

No injuries were reported, and police say there is no threat to public safety

The firearm was recovered by police and the Middlesex OPP crime unit. Forensic identification services is helping with the ongoing investigation.