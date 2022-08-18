Edmonton activates extreme weather response amid heat warnings

Send this page to someone via email

Hot temperatures are expected in Edmonton for the next couple of days and with that, the city has activated its extreme weather response.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Edmonton and much of the province on Wednesday.

The weather agency said daily high temperatures of nearly 30 C combined with overnight lows in the mid- to high-teens are expected Thursday and Friday in the Edmonton area.

The city said it activated its extreme weather response at 8 a.m. Thursday. The key goal is to ensure people avoid dehydration.

Peace officers will be carrying water bottles to hand out to vulnerable people they meet throughout the day. Anyone who sees someone in distress due to the extreme heat can call 211 and press 3 for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion team.

Anyone in need of a break from the heat can go to an open city facility or library.

The following spaces have planned to offer access and water bottles:

Kinsmen Sports Centre

Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre

Clareview Community Recreation Centre

Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre

The Meadows Community Recreation Centre

Londonderry Fitness and Leisure Centre

The Orange Hub

Mill Woods Recreation Centre

The following facilities do not have enough indoor space to accommodate people but will be able to provide bottled water:

Fred Broadstock pool

Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool

Oliver outdoor pool

Borden Natural Swimming Pool

Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre

Jasper Place Leisure Centre

Muttart Conservatory

Edmonton Valley Zoo

The city has also modified 15 fire hydrants throughout the city to act as water bottle filling stations. The locations include:

Downtown

Central McDougall and Queen Mary Park (109 Avenue and 107 Street)

Kinistinaw Park (102 Avenue and 96 Street)

Boyle Street Community Services (105 Avenue and 102 Street)

Bissell Centre (96 Street and 105 Avenue)

Sheriff Robertson Park (82 Street and 112 Avenue)

Paul Kane park area (103 Avenue and between 122 and 123 Street)

West

Butler Park

Callingwood Park

South

McIntyre Park/Old Strathcona Farmers Market

Mill Woods Transit Station

North/Northeast

Parkdale Plaza (118 Avenue and 82 Street)

Clareview Transit Station

Mosaic Centre (65 Street and 132 Avenue)

Niginan Housing Ventures (12340 Fort Road)

Beverly Heights ( 118 Avenue between 43 and 44 Street)

There are also 24 additional water bottle filling stations throughout LRT and transit centres.

The city’s extreme weather response is set to end at 8 a.m. Monday, but could be extended if the forecast changes.

