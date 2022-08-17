Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warnings in place for nearly all of Alberta Wednesday

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 6:04 pm
Heat warnings in place in Alberta as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Heat warnings in place in Alberta as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Global News

Heat warnings have been issued for nearly all areas of Alberta.

Environment Canada said daily high temperatures of nearly 30 C combined with overnight lows in the mid- to high-teens are expected Thursday and Friday in the Edmonton and northern Alberta regions.

“In Edmonton — in fact, for most of Alberta — a heat warning is issued when two or more days in a row reach a high of 29 C or warmer; overnight lows of 14 C or more,” explained Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington.

“These heat warnings are expected to last through Thursday and Friday, with a possibility of an extension into the weekend.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Calgary area is expected to see daytime highs near 30 C all week.

Daytime highs exceeding 30 C are expected to persist all week in areas of southern Alberta, including Lethbridge. Parts of southern Alberta were already under heat warnings.

Read more: 10 heat warnings issued for parts of B.C. with temperatures up to 40 C

People in the areas affected by the hot temperatures should consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day, take frequent breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

People are also reminded not to leave children and animals in their vehicles for any length of time.

Symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Signs and symptoms of heat stroke' Health Matters: Signs and symptoms of heat stroke
Health Matters: Signs and symptoms of heat stroke – Jun 24, 2019

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Environment Canada, cooler temperatures are expected in the Edmonton and northern Alberta regions by the weekend.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagEdmonton weather tagCalgary weather tagAlberta weather tagLethbridge Weather tagHeat warnings tagCalgary Heat Warning tagAlberta heat tagEdmonton heat warning tagAlberta heat warnings tagLethbridge heat warning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers