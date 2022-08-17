Heat warnings in place for nearly all of Alberta Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Heat warnings have been issued for nearly all areas of Alberta.

Environment Canada said daily high temperatures of nearly 30 C combined with overnight lows in the mid- to high-teens are expected Thursday and Friday in the Edmonton and northern Alberta regions.

“In Edmonton — in fact, for most of Alberta — a heat warning is issued when two or more days in a row reach a high of 29 C or warmer; overnight lows of 14 C or more,” explained Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington.

“These heat warnings are expected to last through Thursday and Friday, with a possibility of an extension into the weekend.”

Aaand here we go! HEAT WARNINGS are up for most of #AB. #YEG & #YYC included for the next few days. Consider outdoor activities during cooler times of the day. Take frequent breaks from the heat. Drink plenty of water. Check for children/pets before exiting your vehicle #abstorm pic.twitter.com/MwomObGtbn — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) August 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The Calgary area is expected to see daytime highs near 30 C all week.

Daytime highs exceeding 30 C are expected to persist all week in areas of southern Alberta, including Lethbridge. Parts of southern Alberta were already under heat warnings.

People in the areas affected by the hot temperatures should consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day, take frequent breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

People are also reminded not to leave children and animals in their vehicles for any length of time.

Symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

2:53 Health Matters: Signs and symptoms of heat stroke Health Matters: Signs and symptoms of heat stroke – Jun 24, 2019

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Environment Canada, cooler temperatures are expected in the Edmonton and northern Alberta regions by the weekend.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.