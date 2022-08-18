Construction leads to lane reductions on Gateway Boulevard

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers who use Gateway Boulevard may be in for delays starting Thursday as a new road construction project begins.

Rehabilitation work on Gateway Boulevard between University Avenue and 80 Avenue begins on Thursday. The work is part of the Gateway Boulevard Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Project.

Work along Gateway Boulevard includes removing and excavating the existing sidewalk and road, installing new curbs, gutters and sidewalks, reconstructing the road and improving traffic signals and street lighting.

The work done between University Avenue and 80 Avenue is Stage 1 of the project. Stage 2 will see work done along the busy stretch of roadway between 80 Avenue and Whyte Avenue. Stage 2 is scheduled to begin next year.

View image in full screen Road work on Gateway Boulevard between University Avenue and 80 Avenue begins Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Credit: City of Edmonton

During each stage of the project, traffic along Gateway Boulevard in the affected area will be reduced to two lanes.

Drivers are asked to find other routes to help reduce traffic congestion, although the city said local access will be maintained at all times.

Detour signage will be in place for pedestrians who use the area.

The City of Edmonton said cyclists can continue to use the nearby bike lanes on 106 Street and 76 Avenue.

The city said both stages of the project are expected to take two construction seasons and be complete by fall 2023.