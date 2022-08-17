Section of Jasper Avenue closing until fall 2023 for bridge replacement

Send this page to someone via email

A one-block section of Jasper Avenue will be closing next week and will not reopen until the fall of 2023.

The City of Edmonton is closing Jasper Avenue between 90 and 91 streets for the replacement of Latta Bridge. The road closure will begin the week of Aug. 22 and be in place until the fall of 2023, according to a news release from the city Wednesday morning.

Latta Bridge, which is located along Jasper Avenue northeast of 91 Street and southwest of 90 Street, was originally construction in 1911. It currently includes four lanes of traffic which cross Latta Ravine. An assessment completed in December 2019 recommended full replacement of the bridge.

The Latta Bridge Replacement Project will see the existing bridge demolished and reconstructed to include a new shared pathway.

Starting on Aug. 22, detours will be in place for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and transit users.

ETS bus routes 2 and 101 will detour from bus stops on 111 Avenue and 84 Street, and will use bus stops at Stadium Transit Centre instead. Route 2 buses will also use bus stops on Stadium Road, 107 Avenue and 95 Street.

ETS will also run a new shuttle — Route 998 (Stadium Shuttle) — which will drive a loop between the east side of Stadium Station (111 Avenue and 84 Street) and Jasper Avenue and 87 Street. More information on the ETS detours can be found on the city’s website.

Pedestrians, cyclists and other users of active transportation can detour along 90 Street to 105 A Avenue to 92 Street.

Other work on top of the demolition and installation of the new bridge includes streetscaping, installing new light polies, landscaping and utility coordination.

The city said construction on the nearby Kinnaird Bridge Rehabilitation Project is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2023.