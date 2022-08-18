28 bricks of cocaine seized on Ambassador Bridge, Manitoba residents face drug charges

Send this page to someone via email

Two individuals from Manitoba are facing multiple drug charges after almost 30 bricks of suspected cocaine were seized from a vehicle attempting to cross the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont.

On Aug. 1, a commercial truck entered the country through the bridge and was referred for a secondary examination.

During the inspection, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says its members discovered a duffle bag containing 28 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 30 kilograms.

The CBSA arrested the driver and passenger of the truck and seized the suspected narcotics. The RCMP later took custody of the accused and the evidence.

Narinder Singh, 50, and Harpreet Singh, 31, both of Winnipeg, have been charged with importation of cocaine, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

They scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of justice in Windsor on Sept. 13.

“The CBSA is Canada’s front line – and seizures like this are clear signs that our efforts to prevent crime and keep illegal contraband off our streets are working,” said Marco Mendicino, minister of public safety. “I want to commend CBSA employees for their excellent work in keeping our communities safe.”

“This is a fine example of our officers working diligently to keep drugs out of our communities,” added Joe McMahon, district director of Ambassador Bridge operations with the CBSA. “With the ongoing cooperation that exists between the CBSA and the RCMP, we will continue to protect Canadians.”