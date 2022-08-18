Menu

2 people, horse injured in Malahide Twp. crash: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted August 18, 2022 12:33 pm
2 people, horse injured in Malahide Twp. crash: OPP
File

Ontario Provincial Police in Elgin County are investigating a Tuesday morning collision in Malahide Township which left two people and a horse injured.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Lyons Line and Whittaker Road and involved an electric bike, or e-bike, and a pickup truck towing a livestock trailer with a horse inside, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the e-bike collided with the truck at the intersection, causing the truck to leave the roadway, roll over, and collide with a hydro pole, police said.

Read more: London, Ont. police arrest man sought in April kidnapping of mother and child

The horse in the livestock trailer managed to escape and was later located along the roadway, police said.

The rider of the e-bike suffered serious, life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital where they remain. The pickup truck driver was hospitalized for minor injuries, while the horse also saw minor injuries, police said.



The collision remains under investigation. As a result, Lyons Line is expected to remain closed at Whittaker Road until at least 4 p.m.

