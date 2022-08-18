Kingston Police seek missing teen

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
Kyla Fraser, 16, was last seen Aug. 12 leaving Kingston General Hospital.
Read more: Kingston, Ont. politicians waiting to see details of proposed provincial legislation set to expand powers for mayors
Fraser is described as a five feet four inches, 180 pounds, with a medium build, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes, and with scars on their left arm and a scar on the left side of their nose from a piercing.
The youth is known to frequent Kingston and Gananoque, but police say Fraser may have travelled to Ottawa.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Carolyn Gauthier at 613-549-4660 ext. 6306 or via email at cgauthier@kingstonpolice.ca.
Comments