Kingston Police seek missing teen

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Kyla Fraser, 16, was last seen Aug. 12 leaving Kingston General Hospital.

View image in full screen Kyla Fraser was last seen Aug 12. outside Kingston General Hospital. Kingston Police

Fraser is described as a five feet four inches, 180 pounds, with a medium build, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes, and with scars on their left arm and a scar on the left side of their nose from a piercing.

The youth is known to frequent Kingston and Gananoque, but police say Fraser may have travelled to Ottawa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Carolyn Gauthier at 613-549-4660 ext. 6306 or via email at cgauthier@kingstonpolice.ca.

