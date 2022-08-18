Menu

Crime

Montreal police arrest woman after man stabbed near Lionel-Groulx Metro station

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 10:03 am
SPVM View image in full screen
A 31 year-old man is hospital and a woman is in police custody following an early morning stabbing in St-Henri Thursday. The Canadian Press

A 31-year-old man is hospital and a woman is in police custody following an early morning stabbing in Montreal’s St-Henri neighbourhood Thursday.

According to Montreal police, at around 3:20 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call reporting an argument between two people that turned violent. The incident occurred near the Lionel-Groulx Metro station at the corner of Atwater and St-Jacques streets.

Police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said the victim was found outside a nearby convenience store. He was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his upper body.

READ MORE:  Trio of shootings in Montreal leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

“He is expected to recover from his injuries,” Comtois said.

A 40 year-old woman was arrested shortly afterwards in connection with the stabbing.

Comtois says the woman will be undergoing questioning by authorities.

The source of the argument is still under investigation.

