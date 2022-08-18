Toronto police issue alert, say there may be more victims after man charged in sex assaults

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police issued an alert after a man was charged in connection with two sexual assaults in the city last week.

Police said that on Friday, a man sexually assaulted two women in the Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood.

Investigators believe there may be other victims, police said.

On Tuesday, police arrested Sasa Skobalj, 25, of no fixed address.

Police said he faces a number of charges, including two counts of sexual assault with a weapon or an imitation weapon, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, and two counts of pointing a firearm.

Skobalj is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.