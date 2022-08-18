Menu

Crime

Toronto police issue alert, say there may be more victims after man charged in sex assaults

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 7:04 am
Sasa Skobalj, 25, was arrested on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Sasa Skobalj, 25, was arrested on Tuesday. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police issued an alert after a man was charged in connection with two sexual assaults in the city last week.

Police said that on Friday, a man sexually assaulted two women in the Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood.

Investigators believe there may be other victims, police said.

On Tuesday, police arrested Sasa Skobalj, 25, of no fixed address.

Police said he faces a number of charges, including two counts of sexual assault with a weapon or an imitation weapon, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, and two counts of pointing a firearm.

Skobalj is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

