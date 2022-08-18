Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Retired priest, 92, pleads not guilty to indecent assault in historical residential school case

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 7:38 am
RCMP say retired priest Arthur Masse, shown in this handout image, faces one count of indecent assault in relation to a 10-year-old girl who was a student at the Fort Alexander Residential School in Manitoba. He is pictured here around the year 1972.
RCMP say retired priest Arthur Masse, shown in this handout image, faces one count of indecent assault in relation to a 10-year-old girl who was a student at the Fort Alexander Residential School in Manitoba. He is pictured here around the year 1972. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Archives of the Société historique de Saint-Boniface

A 92-year-old retired priest charged with indecent assault in connection with a historical residential school case has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Read more: Indigenous woman says she feels heard as accused priest has first court appearance

Arthur Masse’s lawyer, George Green, confirmed to Global News on Wednesday night that Masse pleaded not guilty. Masse did not appear in person in a courtroom in Powerview, Man., on Wednesday.

RCMP arrested Father Arthur Masse at his Winnipeg home in June and charged him with indecent assault in connection with an investigation into the former Fort Alexander Residential School, northeast of Winnipeg on Sagkeeng First Nation.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP confirms more allegations since 92-year-old priest charged with residential school offence

Story continues below advertisement

Officers allege the offence took place when the victim was 10 years old and a student at the school, between 1968 and 1970.

Police say the investigation started in 2010 and involved more than 700 interactions across North America, as well as 75 witness and victim statements.

Since Masse was charged, RCMP confirm that more victims have come forward, and say they are looking into every report they receive.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba RCMP tagSagkeeng First Nation tagResidential schools Canada tagFort Alexander Residential School tagresidential school abuse tagabuse investigation manitoba tagFather Arthur Masse tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers