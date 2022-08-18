Retired priest, 92, pleads not guilty to indecent assault in historical residential school case

Send this page to someone via email

A 92-year-old retired priest charged with indecent assault in connection with a historical residential school case has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Read more: Indigenous woman says she feels heard as accused priest has first court appearance

Arthur Masse’s lawyer, George Green, confirmed to Global News on Wednesday night that Masse pleaded not guilty. Masse did not appear in person in a courtroom in Powerview, Man., on Wednesday.

RCMP arrested Father Arthur Masse at his Winnipeg home in June and charged him with indecent assault in connection with an investigation into the former Fort Alexander Residential School, northeast of Winnipeg on Sagkeeng First Nation.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers allege the offence took place when the victim was 10 years old and a student at the school, between 1968 and 1970.

Police say the investigation started in 2010 and involved more than 700 interactions across North America, as well as 75 witness and victim statements.

Since Masse was charged, RCMP confirm that more victims have come forward, and say they are looking into every report they receive.