Motorcycle rider airlifted to hospital after collision with camper van east of Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 11:59 pm
The RCMP said officers were called to a collision involving a motorcycle and a camper van at Highway 16 and Range Road 213 on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The RCMP said officers were called to a collision involving a motorcycle and a camper van at Highway 16 and Range Road 213 on Wednesday. Eric Beck/Global News

The RCMP is investigating a highway collision that occurred east of Edmonton on Wednesday night, sending a motorcycle rider to hospital.

Police said officers were called to a collision involving a motorcycle and a camper van at Highway 16 and Range Road 213. They did not say when the crash happened or what they believe led up to it.

According to the RCMP, the motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with unknown injuries. They did not say if anyone in the van was hurt. Police said the eastbound lane of Highway 16 was reduced to one lane while emergency responders were at the scene.

