Leduc County woman dies after crash with moose: RCMP

Mounties say a woman died following a crash with a moose.
Around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, Leduc RCMP were called to a collision between a sedan and a moose on Highway 21 near Highway 625.
The 59-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene. Two other people in the vehicle had minor injuries.
RCMP say no further details are expected to be released.
