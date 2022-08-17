Menu

Traffic

Leduc County woman dies after crash with moose: RCMP

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 10:49 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018 View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Darryl Dyck, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Mounties say a woman died following a crash with a moose.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, Leduc RCMP were called to a collision between a sedan and a moose on Highway 21 near Highway 625.

The 59-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene. Two other people in the vehicle had minor injuries.

RCMP say no further details are expected to be released.

