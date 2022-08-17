Leduc County woman dies after crash with moose: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties say a woman died following a crash with a moose.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, Leduc RCMP were called to a collision between a sedan and a moose on Highway 21 near Highway 625.

The 59-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene. Two other people in the vehicle had minor injuries.

RCMP say no further details are expected to be released.

