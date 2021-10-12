RCMP close rural road after fatal collision in Leduc County

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP shut down a rural road south of Edmonton after a fatal two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

Police said at 8:45 a.m. that officers, along with emergency services, were at the scene of the fatal crash near Range Road 263 and Township Road 492, about 20 kilometres southwest of Leduc.

It’s not known how many people were killed.

Members from the Leduc RCMP detachment, along with an RCMP collision reconstruction team were investigating the cause of the crash.

Traffic was expected to be diverted for several hours and alternate travel routes are recommended.

— More to come…

