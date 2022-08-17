Police investigate homicide in central Edmonton, say victim was 25 years old

Send this page to someone via email

One week after police officers were called about an unresponsive man in central Edmonton, the Edmonton Police Service confirmed the man died and was the victim of a homicide.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said an autopsy conducted on Saturday determined 25-year-old Owen Baptiste was the victim of a homicide.

“The cause of death is not being released at this time as detectives continue to investigate,” the EPS said.

Baptiste was pronounced dead by paramedics when police arrived in the area of 118 Avenue and 96 Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Police said officers arrived at the scene at 9:45 a.m. that day but did not confirm if Baptiste was located inside a building or outdoors.

Police did not say Wednesday whether detectives have identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about Baptiste’s death is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.