Crime

Police investigate homicide in central Edmonton, say victim was 25 years old

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 11:10 pm
EPS generic vehicle stock photo Edmonton police vehicle View image in full screen
File: A photo of a Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

One week after police officers were called about an unresponsive man in central Edmonton, the Edmonton Police Service confirmed the man died and was the victim of a homicide.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said an autopsy conducted on Saturday determined 25-year-old Owen Baptiste was the victim of a homicide.

“The cause of death is not being released at this time as detectives continue to investigate,” the EPS said.

READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious death in north Edmonton

Baptiste was pronounced dead by paramedics when police arrived in the area of 118 Avenue and 96 Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Police said officers arrived at the scene at 9:45 a.m. that day but did not confirm if Baptiste was located inside a building or outdoors.

A file photo of the street signs for 118 Avenue and 96 Street in Edmonton. View image in full screen
A file photo of the street signs for 118 Avenue and 96 Street in Edmonton. Eric Beck/ Global News

Police did not say Wednesday whether detectives have identified a suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: First-degree murder charge laid in west Edmonton homicide

Anyone with information about Baptiste’s death is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

