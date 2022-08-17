Menu

Crime

First-degree murder charge laid in west Edmonton homicide

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 11:51 am
EPS generic vehicle stock photo Edmonton police vehicle View image in full screen
File: A photo of a Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

A 38-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a homicide that took place in west Edmonton over the weekend.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a report of a man needing medical assistance at a home in the area of 83 Avenue and 159 Street.

Read more: EPS investigate ‘suspicious death’ in west Edmonton

A 38-year-old man was found in medical distress and died at the scene, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

An autopsy was completed on Tuesday and identified the victim as 38-year-old Sviatoslav Oliynichenko. He died of a stab wound and his death was ruled homicide.

Victor Shylga is charged with first-degree murder in Oliynichenko’s death. Police said the men were known to one another.

