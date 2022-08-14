Menu

Crime

EPS investigate ‘suspicious death’ in west Edmonton

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 2:43 pm
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. Global News

Edmonton Police Service is investigating the death of a 38-year-old man that occurred Saturday night in west Edmonton.

Police believe the death to be suspicious and the Homicide division is looking into it further.

EMS and EPS responded to a call seeking medical assistance just before 9 p.m. to a home near 83 Ave. and 159 St.

The man was in distress when he was found and was treated immediately for his injuries, which were not specified in a police new release on Sunday. The man, who has not yet been identified, died from his injuries at the scene.

Police as anyone with information about this suspicious death to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or CrimeStoppers.

