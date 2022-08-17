Police investigate suspicious death in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in north Edmonton on Tuesday.

At about 2 p.m., police were called for a welfare check at a multi-unit residential building located at 8215 – 144 Ave.

Officers found a dead man at the building and his death has been deemed suspicious, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The homicide section has since taken the lead on the investigation.

The EPS said an autopsy was done on Wednesday, but the cause and manner of the man’s death are pending additional testing.

The identity of the man is not being released at this time, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.