Canada

Regional district rescinds remaining evacuation order for Keremeos Creek wildfire  

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 6:20 pm
A view of the north flank of the Keremeos Creek wildfire on Aug. 16, 2022, that’s burning southwest of Penticton, B.C. View image in full screen
A view of the north flank of the Keremeos Creek wildfire on Aug. 16, 2022, that’s burning southwest of Penticton, B.C. BC Wildfire Service

The final few residents on evacuation order for the Keremeos Creek wildfire have been given the green light to return home.

On Wednesday, at 2 p.m., the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) announced that it had rescinded all evacuation orders relating to the massive blaze.

Read more: New wildfire reported in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, BC Wildfire Service says

“This will allow residents of 25 properties along Green Mountain Road and Sheep Creek Road to return home,” said the regional district, adding “there are currently no properties on evacuation order within the RDOS.”

Currently, there are 27 active fires within the Kamloops Fire Centre, but only one of them is considered a wildfire of note, that being the Keremeos Creek blaze. It’s size is estimated at 6,950 hectares.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is still active, and that 292 firefighters are on scene, along with 11 helicopters and 18 pieces of heavy equipment.

“There is some really tough, tough ground on the north end (of the fire),” said Hugh Murdoch, an incident commander with BCWS. “It’s pretty impressive, the work that’s taken place in there.”

Click to play video: 'Apex Mountain Village residents get green light to return home' Apex Mountain Village residents get green light to return home
Apex Mountain Village residents get green light to return home

While no more properties are on evacuation order, select properties along Green Mountain Road and Marron Valley Road remain on evacuation alert, as the fire is still active south of Green Mountain Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. fire crews tackling ‘highly visible’ wildfire 20 km north of Kamloops

“The Keremeos Creek wildfire will continue to burn in the area but poses no current threat to homes,” said the RDOS.

“BC Wildfire Service has directed residents to watch the area for any fire activity outside of burnt areas. Residents can expect to see smoke and potentially fire for several weeks within burnt areas.”

Click to play video: 'Crews making good progress on South Okanagan wildfires' Crews making good progress on South Okanagan wildfires
Crews making good progress on South Okanagan wildfires
