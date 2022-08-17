Regional district rescinds remaining evacuation order for Keremeos Creek wildfire  

Send this page to someone via email

The final few residents on evacuation order for the Keremeos Creek wildfire have been given the green light to return home.

On Wednesday, at 2 p.m., the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) announced that it had rescinded all evacuation orders relating to the massive blaze.

“This will allow residents of 25 properties along Green Mountain Road and Sheep Creek Road to return home,” said the regional district, adding “there are currently no properties on evacuation order within the RDOS.”

Currently, there are 27 active fires within the Kamloops Fire Centre, but only one of them is considered a wildfire of note, that being the Keremeos Creek blaze. It’s size is estimated at 6,950 hectares.

EOC Update: Evacuation Order RESCINDED for Green Mountain Road and Sheep Creek Road north in Electoral Area I August 17, 2022, 2:00 pm https://t.co/TKjstfdVbX pic.twitter.com/2SVDRmjduA — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) August 17, 2022

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is still active, and that 292 firefighters are on scene, along with 11 helicopters and 18 pieces of heavy equipment.

“There is some really tough, tough ground on the north end (of the fire),” said Hugh Murdoch, an incident commander with BCWS. “It’s pretty impressive, the work that’s taken place in there.”

While no more properties are on evacuation order, select properties along Green Mountain Road and Marron Valley Road remain on evacuation alert, as the fire is still active south of Green Mountain Road.

“The Keremeos Creek wildfire will continue to burn in the area but poses no current threat to homes,” said the RDOS.

“BC Wildfire Service has directed residents to watch the area for any fire activity outside of burnt areas. Residents can expect to see smoke and potentially fire for several weeks within burnt areas.”

