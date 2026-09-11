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1 comment

  1. Dave
    September 11, 2026 at 12:21 pm

    Discussing how much fatter they can make their bank accounts before Canadians catch on to their fraud

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Canada

Canada still talking trade with U.S. officials despite no meetings: LeBlanc

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2026 12:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney says he remains in regular contact with Trump despite trade war'
Carney says he remains in regular contact with Trump despite trade war
At a press conference following the signing of a 100-year partnership between Canada and Ukraine in Calgary on Thursday, Prime Minister Mark Carney was asked for his thoughts on future retaliatory measures considering recent escalation and rhetoric coming from U.S. president Donald Trump.
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Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc says that while Canada isn’t currently in official trade negotiations with the U.S., officials on both sides are still talking.

LeBlanc is in Banff, Alta, for the two-day Liberal cabinet retreat, where the ongoing trade war with the United States is a key topic.

He says he has no meetings in Washington scheduled but he has spoken several times with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and sometimes speaks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as well.

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LeBlanc says it’s important to be ready for a possible deal that respects Canadian sovereignty and is the country’s national interest.

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U.S. President Donald Trump signed new orders to ban imports of some Canadian products, including most alcohol, and increase tariffs on some others on Tuesday after Canada imposed retaliatory duties on the United States.

That happened after trade talks reached an impasse in August, which led to Trump imposing 50 per cent tariffs on nearly $28 billion worth of Canadian goods ranging from honey and sunscreen to sports equipment and milk.

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