Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


5 comments

  1. Jack Wilson
    September 11, 2026 at 9:16 am

    If Carney had any class he would be going to the 9/11 memorial.

  2. Ben
    September 11, 2026 at 9:16 am

    Nothing says “I surrender” like sniping from the sidelines as Carney is calmly sailing through troubled waters. Putting party before country is contemptible.

  3. Dave
    September 11, 2026 at 9:13 am

    They party on the taxpayer dime while Canadians starve

  4. Crusader
    September 11, 2026 at 9:04 am

    Farkas obviously does not have a clue. Unlike Canada, the USA is not a monarchy…

  5. Dean River
    September 11, 2026 at 8:35 am

    Carney just ruined your Grandchildrens financial future yesterday by agreeing to hand over money for the next 100 years.

    Moot point likely as Canada will likely not exist in 10 years.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney’s cabinet huddles for 2nd day in Banff as trade war intensifies

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2026 8:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney says he remains in regular contact with Trump despite trade war'
Carney says he remains in regular contact with Trump despite trade war
WATCH ABOVE: Carney says he remains in regular contact with Trump despite trade war
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet is set to meet for a second and final day of meetings in the Alberta Rocky Mountain resort town of Banff as ministers prepare for the fall sitting of Parliament.

The meetings are taking place as the province gets set to hold a referendum on leaving Canada in October.

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas attended one of the private meetings and says Ottawa is taking a smart approach to the question by being consistently present in the province.

Click to play video: 'U.S.-Canada trade war: Carney releases ‘Forward Guidance’ message as Canadian counter-tariffs come into effect'
U.S.-Canada trade war: Carney releases ‘Forward Guidance’ message as Canadian counter-tariffs come into effect

Farkas says separating would put Alberta on track to become the 51st state — and that an “overbearing” Washington would be more difficult to deal with than Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

The two-day retreat also comes as U.S. President Donald Trump ratchets up an ongoing trade war by moving to ban some Canadian imports, including alcohol and some dairy products.

Carney says that compared to other trade actions Washington has taken against Canada, Trump’s latest move is “relatively modest.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices