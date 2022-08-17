Halifax non-profit launches affordable housing initiative for students

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax non-profit has just launched a new housing program for youth that three students will be able to call home.

“We’re thrilled, number one, to recently receive space, a home, to provide affordable housing, deeply affordable housing, to young people. Particularly, students in our community,” Rob Morris said, the director of residential programs with Phoenix Youth Programs.

View image in full screen Three students will be offered affordable rent through the Phoenix Youth Programs new housing initiative. Phoenix Youth Programs / Contributed

Morris says three students supported by the non-profit organization are in the midst of moving into the residential home. Rent will be kept affordable by being charged at a rate based on the student’s income.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unfortunately, we are seeing folks who are making choices not to pursue post-secondary education because they simply can’t afford it,” Morris said.

READ MORE: ‘Desperate pleas:’ Halifax university students struggling to find housing

The three-bedroom home will also offer tenants support services based on their individual needs.

“That could include financial literacy. It could include basic skill development should that be needed. It could also include mental health supports by our trained staff here within Phoenix,” said Marianne McTague, an intensive case worker with Phoenix Youth Programs.

Morris says the housing investment will provide support to the students throughout the duration of their post-secondary endeavours, up to five years.

Both McTague and Morris say the housing crisis has evolved to an acute level, which neither have experienced during their careers.

“We see shelter systems becoming much more full in all capacities, whether it’s for youth or the general population. As well, we see a lot more folks who have been experiencing ‘sleeping rough’,” McTague said.

Both are hopeful the stability of safe and affordable home will provide the three students the ability to focus on their education.

“This allows them to take that focus away from housing being such a huge barrier,” McTague concludes.

Advertisement