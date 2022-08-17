Menu

Sports

Team Canada to take on the Swiss in quarterfinals at World Juniors

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2022 9:10 am
File: Canada's Mason McTavish (23) scores a goal against Czechia's goalie Tomas Suchanek (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday August 13, 2022. View image in full screen
File: Canada's Mason McTavish (23) scores a goal against Czechia's goalie Tomas Suchanek (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday August 13, 2022. Jason Franson, THE CANADIAN PRESS

It’s win or go home as the quarterfinals begin at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.

Canada (4-0-0) sits atop the standings after going undefeated in preliminary action and will face Switzerland (1-3) today.

The Canadians are captained by Anaheim Ducks’ prospect Mason McTavish, who leads the tournament in scoring with seven goals and six assists.

The Swiss clinched a spot in the quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Austria on Monday, marking their lone win of the tournament so far.

In other quarterfinals action, the reigning champion Americans (4-0-0) take on the Czechs (1-2-1), Sweden (3-1-0) battles Latvia (1-2-1), and Finland (3-1-0) plays Germany (2-2-0).

Canada took silver in the 2021 tournament, which was held at Edmonton’s Rogers Place without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

