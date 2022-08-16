2 teens injured in ‘accidental’ shooting in Ajax, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old are recovering from gunshot wounds after an accidental discharge in Ajax, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 4:25 p.m., officers received a report of people with gunshot wounds at Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital.

Police said a female witness “provided false information to police, which initially interfered with the investigation.”

According to police, officers went to an address on Booker Drive.

Police said that is where a 17-year-old boy “accidentally shot himself” and an 18-year-old woman.

Officers said both were treated for minor injuries and were released from hospital.

Police said none of the individuals at the residence had a registered firearm or a firearm licence.

According to police, the 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm reckless to the life and safety of another person.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police said a 45-year-old woman from Booker Drive was charged with public mischief and was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.