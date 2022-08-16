Menu

Crime

Steven Bacon pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in death of B.C. teen

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 1:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Steven Bacon charged with murder of 16-year-old Nanaimo teen' Steven Bacon charged with murder of 16-year-old Nanaimo teen
A charge of first-degree murder has now been laid in connection with the death of 16-year-old Makayla Chang, who went missing in 2017. – Sep 9, 2020

A man accused of the death of 16-year-old Makayla Chang in 2017 has now pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Steven Bacon issued the plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison and Bacon will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years.

Chang disappeared in Nanaimo on March 17, 2017, and police declared the case a homicide when her remains were found two months later.

Bacon was arrested in New Brunswick in September 2019 on unrelated charges after Nanaimo RCMP issued a national appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Read more: Charges laid in death of 16-year-old Nanaimo, B.C., girl — three years later

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'First degree murder charge laid in death of Nanaimo teen' First degree murder charge laid in death of Nanaimo teen
First degree murder charge laid in death of Nanaimo teen – Sep 10, 2020

Police had previously referred to Bacon as a “person of interest” in the case, and said Chang may have travelled with him to Metro Vancouver.

Bacon will next appear in court on Aug. 29 to fix a date for sentencing.

