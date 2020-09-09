Menu

Crime

Charges laid in death of 16-year-old Nanaimo, B.C., girl — three years later

By Simon Little Global News
Vigil held for Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang
(May, 2017) Vigil held for Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang

Three years after the death of 16-year-old Makayla Chang on Vancouver Island, a man has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Steven Bacon was arrested in New Brunswick in September, 2019 on unrelated charges after Nanaimo RCMP issued a national appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Read more: RCMP makes national appeal for person of interest in killing of B.C. teen

Chang disappeared on March 17, 2017, and police declared the case a homicide when her remains were found two months later.

“Makayla’s family, and the community of Nanaimo and of Vancouver Island as a whole have been greatly affected by the loss of this young life,” Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien said in a media release.

“Hopefully, this charge can assist with providing answers and bringing a degree of resolution to Makayla’s family.”

Read more: RCMP search two Nanaimo properties for missing teen Makayla Chang

Police had previously referred to Bacon as a “person of interest” in the case, and said Chang may have travelled with him to Metro Vancouver.

Investigators searched the Bruce Avenue property where he resided at the time of Chang’s disappearance back in April 2017.

No date has been set for Bacon to appear in court.

