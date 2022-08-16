Menu

Fire

Manitoba RCMP investigating suspicious blaze at Pine Creek First Nation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 11:40 am
The BlueSky Family Wellness Centre on fire Monday. View image in full screen
The BlueSky Family Wellness Centre on fire Monday. Manitoba RCMP

No one was injured in a structure fire on Pine Creek First Nation early Monday morning, but Manitoba RCMP are investigating what they consider to be “suspicious” circumstances.

Police said they were called to the BlueSky Family Wellness Centre on McKay’s Point Road in the community around 12:35 a.m., where they found the building completely engulfed in flames and firefighters on scene.

The BlueSky Family Wellness Centre after the fire was extinguished. View image in full screen
The BlueSky Family Wellness Centre after the fire was extinguished. Manitoba RCMP

Read more: Winnipeg crews respond to multiple fires over long weekend

Officers from the Winnipegosis detachment are working with the Office of the Fire Commissioner to determine the cause of the blaze.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-656-7003 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Massive blaze consumes benches, shack at community hockey rink' Massive blaze consumes benches, shack at community hockey rink

 

