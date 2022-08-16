Menu

Comments

Crime

SIU investigating after Windsor police say officer shot suspect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2022 6:35 am
windsor police
FILE PHOTO. Windsor Police Service / File / Facebook

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after a Windsor, Ont., police officer shot a 70-year-old suspect while dealing with a man wielding a machete on Monday.

The Special Investigations Unit tweeted late in the day that the man died in hospital.

In a news release, the unit said preliminary information suggests police responded to the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Ouellete Avenue in the city’s downtown at around 2:30 p.m.

The release says there was an interaction between the man and the officers, and that one officer deployed a conductive energy weapon and another officer shot the man.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about the investigation, including video or photos, to contact them.

Police said there is no current public safety risk.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
